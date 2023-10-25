BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

OMG announces mole inside Kingsway Regional School recording everything
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
148 views • 10/25/2023

O'Keefe Media Group


Oct 24, 2023


O’Keefe confronts Superintendent Jim Lavender in heated moment at school board meeting in Gloucester County, NJ. Superintendent Lavender shoots back at “Tabloid journalism that distorts truth and context… riddled with misleading information”


This comes days after emails and audio inside Kingsway showed counselors hiding students social transitioning from parents.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L-VitVFTA9M

Keywords
schoolomgnew jerseysecretjames okeefesuperintendentcountygloucestercounselorsschool boardokeefe media groupkingswaysocial transitioningjim lavenderhiding studentsparents not informed
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy