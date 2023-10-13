911 Missing Links.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pilate therefore said to him: Art thou a king then? Jesus answered: Thou
sayest that I am a king. For this was I born, and for this came I into
the world; that I should give testimony to the truth. Every one that is
of the truth heareth my voice. Pilate saith to him: What is truth? And when he said this, he went out
again to the Jews and saith to them: I find no cause in him.