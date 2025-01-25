Gaza Strip, four Israeli female captives were released in the second round today - part 2

Today in the Gaza Strip, the second episode of the hostage release took place - in the capital of the Palestinian enclave, members of the military wing of Hamas (the "Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades") handed over four Israeli captives to the International Red Cross.





Unlike the previous release, this time the entire event was much better organized: a significant number of the population was gathered in a guarded area, a stage was erected in the center of it, and a separate place was allocated for the Red Cross vehicles.





The captives themselves, dressed in military uniforms, were brought out onto the stage with a poster praising the Palestinians' war against Israel. And all this was watched by both the thousands-strong crowd of gathered civilians and the lenses of cameras located in several places.





🔻The purpose of such a ceremony is straightforward - to demonstrate the power of Hamas and the widespread support of the movement by the population. At the same time, in the Arabic-language segment, the militants are presented as victors in the confrontation with the Israelis, widely distributing today's footage as confirmation of this.

#Israel #Palestine

