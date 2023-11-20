BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
305) Biofatos quânticos e tudo o mais (Out. 16, 2023)
#ElectrosmogPortugal
#ElectrosmogPortugal
127 views • 11/20/2023

Créditos para o canal BKBlai espelhando o canal Psinergy, Oct. 16, 2023.

Sabrina/Psinergy: Psinergist bio field practice, signs and edumacation | Out. 16, 2023: https://odysee.com/@BKBlair:e/trim.6EDCCAAE-9E91-4304-908C-20C173628EA7:e

Psinergy channel eveoncommand (@EloquentEve), 16 de Outubro de 2023.

#quantumbiosuits : https://www.tiktok.com/@eveoncommand/video/7290525138616044846


Emerging Technology | nonvaxer420: https://rumble.com/user/nonvaxer420


Psinergy PDF as of 05-25-2023 : https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/compiledpdf-05-25-23:f


- [12:34'' long] | JOBS! JOBS! JOBS! (WBAN) : https://rumble.com/v3wj5vz-jobs-jobs-jobs-wban.html

- JOBS! JOBS! JOBS! - (WBAN) (VLC) (OPTOGENETICS) The S.M.A.R.T. Cities Already Implemented (BIOCONVERGENCE) IEEE, IMEC, 6G FLAGSHIP RESEARCH GROUP : https://rumble.com/v3vbsi2-november-12-2023.html: https://rumble.com/v3vbsi2-november-12-2023.html

- Your body is your internet – and now it can't be hacked - Purdue University News 2019 : https://rumble.com/v3vcl84-your-body-is-your-internet-and-now-it-cant-be-hacked-purdue-university-news.html

Wireless in the 1800s:

A Historical Overview Of Wireless Bio-Electronic Communications/Telecommunications - The Human Biofield (WBAN) Biological Computing Machines – OH THE LIES WE HAVE BEEN TOLD! https://rumble.com/v3agtsy-august-22-2023.html

How do they get the biosensors in me (the long version):

- How do they get the biosensors in me? - Where the mac ids are coming from! https://rumble.com/v3cmjo0-how-do-they-get-the-biosensors-in-me-where-the-mac-ids-are-coming-from.html

- IEEE SENSORS: Photonic Crystal Biosensors: https://rumble.com/v3tv0ca-ieee-sensors-photonic-crystal-biosensors.html

- Biophotonics poised to make major breakthroughs in medicine – Science Nation: https://rumble.com/v3tv2ja-november-5-2023.html

- I.T.U. United Nations Telecommunications Union, Ian F. Akyildiz 5G-6G-7G (THE E.M.F. TERRORISTS) What The PFIZER Lawfare (PSYOP) People Don't Want YOU Looking At! https://rumble.com/v3ks9wd-september-25-2023.html


- WIRED FOR DESTRUCTION -- HOPE & TIVON : https://rumble.com/v3wypuv-wired-for-destruction-hope-and-tivon.html | https://www.ftwproject.com/orgonite-blog/wireless-body-area-network-the-new-manhattan-project/ref/6/

- The body IS the network: https://rumble.com/v38z6pj-center-for-internet-of-bodies-c-iob-launch-2021.html

- Smart dust / ambient swarm : https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bsn54TLK9isA/

- Near-field communication : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Near-field_communication

- Body area network : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network


- Keyhole satellites (KH series): https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Key_Hole

- U.S. reconnaissance satellites deployed from 1960 onward: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Reconnaissance_satellite


Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog

https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/

emfinternetsistemaredecristalvigilanciawbanpsinergybiofotonicabiossensor
