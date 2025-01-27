2nd Amendment: Founders Ignored Strategy to Stop Invasions of Your Rights

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When government violates your right to keep and bear arms, the Founders called it an invasion of liberty. But they didn’t just complain - they gave us a strategy to resist and defeat those invaders of our most essential rights. In this episode, I’ll share their warnings and solutions, both of which have been ignored for far too long.
Path to Liberty: January 27, 2025