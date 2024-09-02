Harris Falls in 5 Polls After Days of Blunders

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
September 2, 2024 - “Let’s not pay too much attention to the polls,” Harris told a crowd on Labor Day. She is dropping significantly in five recent polls, after a week of significant blunders, including the execution by Hamas of an American and disparaging 8 Gold Star Families.
Thanks for watching and praying!
To support our work, or get the newsletter, go to:
LoriColley.substack.com