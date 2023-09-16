Anti-Capitalist Climate Activists Shut Down NYC Museum of Art

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Climate Activists has shut down NYC Museum of Modern Art
Dozens of Anti-Capitalist Climate Agitators Shut Down NYC Museum of Art and Make Outrageous Demands
📌#Manhattan | #NewYork
Currently Climate activists have shut down the NYC Museum of Modern Art for over three hours. They did this by blocking the entry to MOMA, lying down on the steps, or making a human chain and occupying the area.
This continued for over three hours and still continuing, even after the MoMA museum officially closed. Even though the museum is closed, activists are still inside.
The snowflakes were dancing and forming a human chains inside the museum while screaming “tax the motherf***ing rich!” at the top of their lungs.
They are also seen blocking the entry to the museum outside and banging on the doors while appearing to utter faux Indian chants.
These climate protestors are demanding the removal of MoMA's board chair due to their ties to the fossil fuel industry.
In addition to demanding the rich pay more taxes, the agitators are also demanding the removal of MoMA’s board chair Henry Kravis and demanding MoMA cut ties to his firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.
KKR owns 28 fossil fuel companies which the brats want eliminated from Planet Earth.