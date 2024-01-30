Did Biden RETALIATE against Texas with liquid natural gas ban?

Glenn Beck





Jan 29, 2024





After Texas refused to back down and hand over control of Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, Texas, to federal authorities, President Biden banned all new liquid natural gas (LNG) export approvals. While Biden claimed this was a climate-related decision, many criticized the timing, since it will likely hurt Texas' economy. So, was this Biden's revenge on Texas for trying to secure the border? Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton tells Glenn that he has "no doubt." Paxton joins Glenn to explain the state's latest border moves and address critics who say his razor wire lawsuit doesn't mention Texas' right to defend against invasion. Plus, he gives his take on the “Take Our Border Back” trucker convoy.





