Discernment in an Hour of Mixture

In 1 Kings 22, King Ahab surrounded himself with prophets who told him only what he wanted to hear. But there was one prophet, Micaiah, who carried the true word of the Lord.

This is a warning for us today. In this hour, there is a lot of mixture in the church — messages that sound good, but don’t line up with God’s truth. Just like in Ahab’s day, many are drawn to voices that promise peace and prosperity, while rejecting the harder words of correction and repentance.

💡 Takeaway: We need discernment more than ever. Don’t be swayed by popular voices that tickle the ear. Anchor yourself in the Word, listen to the Spirit, and test everything — because not every voice is from God.

👉 Check out Captain Mike’s full teaching on this powerful passage and be equipped to walk in discernment in these last days.

📲 Join us online for our Zoom gatherings

📸 Follow @voyagersministries for more teaching, encouragement, and updates.

#1Kings22 #SpiritOfTruth #Discernment #MixtureInTheChurch #PropheticWarning #VoyagersMinistries #EndTimeChurch #StayAnchored #TruthOverDeception