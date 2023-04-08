BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

From the arrest and mistreatment of Mr. Miles Guo, Americans begin to realize the U.S. justice system has been infiltrated and weaponized by the CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
14 views • 04/08/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2dojvka2b8

04/04/2023 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang

Many Americans are shocked that Mr. Miles Guo has not been released on bail. From the arrest and mistreatment of Mr. Miles Guo, Americans begin to realize the U.S. justice system has been infiltrated and weaponized by the CCP. They come to know that the country is not controlled by the Democratic Party or Republican Party, but it is controlled by the CCP. And this harsh reality is something that Mr. Guo has been revealing to Americans several years ago.


04/04/2023 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

很多美国人对郭文贵先生仍然没有被保释感到震惊。他们从郭先生被捕以及遭受的不公对待中明白，美国的司法系统已经被中共渗透并武器化。他们开始明白，这个国家既不被民主党控制，也不被共和党控制，而是被中共控制。而这一残酷的现实是郭先生几年前就一直在向美国人揭露的。


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashion13579
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy