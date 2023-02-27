BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The New Humanity Project was formally initiated at the end of October 2022. The more we explore the donor market, the more alarming it becomes
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
0 view • 02/27/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p29wsvccf68

2023.02.27 The New Humanity Project was formally initiated at the end of October 2022. The more we explore the donor market, the more alarming it becomes. Since the COVID-vaccines rollout at the end of 2020, all fertility clinics must follow CDC policy. The clinics do not register whether their donors took the COVID jabs. And if you probe into whether a donor is vaccinated, the answer is 99.99% yes!

拯救新人类计划在去年十月启动，越深入市场调查就越觉得可怕。新冠疫苗广泛接种的2020年底以后，由于政府部门的政策，所有的生殖移植中心都遵循。他们根本就没有记录捐赠者是否有打过新冠疫苗。你要去问捐献者是否接种新冠疫苗，99.99%都接种过。


