Humans are made in the image of God with the ability to use logic, make decisions and carry them out. Which leads to the question, how much free will does a Christian have?

Pastor John shows how Abraham and Sarah made the wrong decision to have a child via Hagar and how God stopped King David when he wanted to build a temple in Jerusalem. Jesus commissioned His disciples but it was up to them to make decisions on how to carry it out.

Every person has been given certain abilities but it is up to you to work them out and later give an account at the judgment seat of Christ. Jesus has given us the freedom to develop our talents but we have to abide in Him if there is going to be a blessing.

