Massive White House CENSORSHIP to target PEACE advocates and critics of Israel (Brighteon Broadcast News, June 18, 2025)

- World War III and Political Leadership (0:11)

- Molecular Self-Assembly Experiment and Satellite Imagery (2:35)

- Recent Events in Iran and Predictions (7:18)

- Censorship and Social Media Control (13:07)

- Financial Reset and War Scenario (48:22)

- Trump's Loyalty to Zionism and War Consequences (1:03:13)

- Gold and Silver as Safe Havens (1:21:38)

- Trump's Immigration Policy Flip-Flops (1:23:03)

- The Role of Russia and Iran's Resistance (1:26:37)

- The Importance of Peace and Rejecting Violence (1:26:59)

- The Role of Censorship in War Propaganda (1:27:13)

- Impact of Unpredictable Economic Policies on Businesses (1:27:32)

- Challenges in Agriculture and Manufacturing (1:30:51)

- Preparation for Potential World War III (1:33:23)

- Introduction of Crazy Beaver Shovels (1:36:28)

- Durability and Versatility of Crazy Beaver Shovels (1:41:25)

- Marketing and Distribution of Crazy Beaver Shovels (1:58:23)

- Impact of Current Events on Law Enforcement (2:01:20)

- Origin and Naming of Crazy Beaver Shovels (2:06:19)

- Manufacturing and Sourcing of Crazy Beaver Shovels (2:08:22)

