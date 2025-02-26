BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
CHP Talks: Dr. Charles Hoffe—Vindicated and Victorious!
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
115 followers
1
142 views • 6 months ago

February 27, 2025: My guest this week is Dr. Charles Hoffe, a man who has been—for the past 3 years—the victim of misguided and malicious charges by the BC College of Physicians and Surgeons, the BC Interior Health Authority and the BC Ministry of Health. Despite his exemplary record as a family doctor and ER doctor, he has been denied hospital privileges and threatened for speaking out about the dangers of the experimental mRNA vaccines. Earlier in February of this year, the College dropped the misconduct charges against him because of the mountain of evidence provided by 8 expert witnesses. Dr. Hoffe gives glory to God for answered prayers but warns our viewers and listeners that the assaults on free speech and medical integrity continue, especially with BC’s HPOA (Health Professions and Occupations Act), formerly Bill 36, which puts every medical professional under the thumb of government.

To learn more Dr. Hoffe’s work and challenges and to contribute to his legal defence costs, visit: https://drhoffe.ca


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

Keywords
freedomvaccinesvaccine injuriestreatmentmandateschp canadarod taylormisinformationpatientscovid19ivermectinmrnapassportsexperimental injectionslyttoncharles hoffechpcanadaadrian dixchp talksjohn horganchristian heritagebcpolidavid ebybc college of physiciansbccop
