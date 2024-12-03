Muhammad Al-Asri Fayyad's father longs to bury his son

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FPTV spoke with the father of martyr Muhammad "Al-Asri" Fayyad, from Jenin refugee camp, whose body has been held by the occupation since June 13, 2024. He was a leader of the Al-Quds Brigades – Jenin Battalion, and was martyred after heroically clashing with the occupation in a battle that lasted over two and a half hours. His father had hoped that his son's body would be released soon, in order to give him a proper burial and receive some peace of mind. Interview: Asri Muhammad Ahmad Fayyad, father of martyr Muhammad Asri Fayyad.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 01/12/2024
