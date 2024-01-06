Create New Account
CORPORATE COMMERCIAL GLOBALIST NWO TYRANNY ENFORCED BY THE PEOPLE - GROSS UNLAWFULNESS FROM CORPORATE GLOBALIST POLICE RAIDING AMISH FARM OVER FOOD! – THIS TYRANNY ENDS, WHEN WE NO LONGER COLLABORATE
channel image
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
244 Subscribers
27 views
Published 2 months ago

Police Raid Amos Miller's farm again seizing papers and property. This is intimidation to scare the Amish into NOT SELLING organic food to the community.

Not only is this intimidation, THIS IS 100% UNLAWFUL! All "police" are CORPORATE police. There is NO crime committed, and thus actions like this ARE 100% UNLAWFUL. The so called laws coming from the PRIVATE CORPORATIONS called "governments" HAVE NO AUTHORITY ON/OVER LIVING HUMAN BEINGS!

And that is what these corporate police are seeking to enforce. Statute laws! Commercial laws. UCC laws!! WITHOUT CONTRACTS!

EDUCATE YOURSELF PEOPLE!! FOR THESE ACTIONS CONTINUE TO INCREASE, UNTIL WE THE PEOPLE NO LONGER FOOLISHLY CONTINUE TO ENFORCE THEM AND/OR COLLABORATE WITH THEM!

THIS CORPORATE TYRANNY ONLY ENDS, WHEN WE THE PEOPLE END IT!!

Keywords
foodnwonew world orderrothschildtyrannymilleramishcorporate police raidunlawfulness

