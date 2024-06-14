BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
PUTIN - Clearly Outlined what Needs to Happen for the War in Ukraine to End - longer video
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
166 views • 11 months ago

Vladimir Putin has clearly outlined what needs to happen for the War in Ukraine to end. 

Crucially, If the Minsk Peace accords  had not been abused by Ukraine and their "Backers" and implemented, most of these requirements would have long been peacefully achieved @irishmaninrussia

adding:  Maria Z (as show on video in audience at 0:59)

Maria Zakharova to RIA Novosti on Zelensky's office rejecting Putin's peace initiative: with such statements, they want to deprive Ukrainian citizens of a real chance for peace.


Cynthia... A thanks to Chay Bowes for posting this better and longer translated video, so far that I've found... so I could share it here.

