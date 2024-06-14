Vladimir Putin has clearly outlined what needs to happen for the War in Ukraine to end.

Crucially, If the Minsk Peace accords had not been abused by Ukraine and their "Backers" and implemented, most of these requirements would have long been peacefully achieved @irishmaninrussia

Maria Z (as show on video in audience at 0:59)

Maria Zakharova to RIA Novosti on Zelensky's office rejecting Putin's peace initiative: with such statements, they want to deprive Ukrainian citizens of a real chance for peace.





