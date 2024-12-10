EXPOSED: SYRIA HAS COLLAPSED! - Israel Bombs Damascus! - Sharia Law Declared! - Assad In Russia

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

Josh Sigurdson reports on the Israeli backed coup in Syria as Bashar Al Assad shelters in Moscow, Russia following a complete collapse of his government.

While Israel claimed they had nothing to do with the rebel takeover by HTS (formerly Al Nusra) in Syria, they immediately sheltered some of the fighters and bombed several cities and towns throughout the country. Netanyahu is now bragging about how Israel will never give up the Golan Heights. This is CLEARLY The Greater Israel Project in action and has been planned for many years.

We've reported for over a decade on the coup attempts in Syria as the country is not only one of the most historic in the world but also was one of the most peaceful and rich countries until recent western attacks.

Bashar Al Assad is sheltering in Russia as a Jihadi group takes over, declares Sharia law and the lives of countless Christians is in question.

Iran is next on the chopping block which means war between Israel and Russia, NATO, Ukraine, China, Taiwan, Philippines, the UK and The United States at the same time.

This is the scripted World War 3 playing out as planned and the excuse they want to bring in the "Great Reset."

