Russia Becomes Safe Haven for Traditional Family Values | Greg Reese

Progressive Liberalism is an anti-human ideology

https://gregreese.substack.com/

Russia is now officially offering safe haven for people trying to escape the anti-human agenda of modern day liberalism. Foreign nationals are now able to apply for temporary residence in Russia based on the rejection of their countries’ policies. Such as “destructive neoliberal ideals which run counter to traditional Russian spiritual and moral values."

Under this new immigration option, certain requirements will be waived, applicants will not have to prove knowledge of the Russian language, its history or its laws.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has been instructed to start issuing three-month visas to such applicants as early as next month.

In a recent interview with American journalist Charles Bausman in Moscow, it was discussed how many Russian Orthodox Christians believe an exodus to Russia is prophecy.

“How did it turn out that this country, Russia, controls this enormous land mass, but it's only about 140 million people, and it's definitely not enough. You need like a billion people really to fill this large of a country, and it has the resources to support that kind of a population. And one of the things that some Christians say is, this is actually God's will that he left this giant country relatively empty with the idea that it would then be filled by people from all over the world who would come here and seek protection from the craziness that's happening, that seems to be taking over the West.” ~ Charles Bausman

Tucker Carlson recently asked Russian Philosopher Aleksandr Dugin, why he thinks the West is on the road to ruin.

“I think that's when everything started. With individualism. When you identify individualism with the man, with the human nature, you cut all their relations to everything else. So individual, it was the key, and is still key concept, that was put in the center of liberal ideology. And after the fall of the Soviet Union, there was only liberalism. There were only two collective identities to liberate from. Liberation from gender. And that has led to transgenders, to LGBT, and a new form of sexual individualism. So sex is something optional. And the last step that is not yet totally made is liberation from human identity. Humanity optional. So you can choose your individual identity to be human, not to be human, and that has a name, transhumanism, post-humanism. To have the possibility to choose to be or not to be human.

So classical liberalism was in favor of democracy. Democracy understood as the power of majority of consensus, of individual freedom, that should be combined somehow with the freedom of other. And now we have totally the next station already. The next phase. New liberalism. Now you are invited to liberate yourself from individuality. It is your duty to be a progressive. It is prescription. So liberalism fought during its history against any kind of prescription, and now, either be progressive liberal or you are done.” ~ Aleksandr Dugin

“How do you explain this phenomenon I have noticed where for over 70 years a group of people in the West, in the United States, liberals, effectively defended the Soviet system and Stalinism. And many participated, personally participated in Stalinism. But in the year 2000, leadership of this country changed and Russia became their main enemy. Why the change?” ~ Tucker Carlson

“I think that they have discovered, they have identified in Putin precisely what Putin is. So, he is a kind of leader, political leader, defending traditional values.”

This hatred is not just casual, something casual or some mood. It is…” ~ Aleksandr Dugin

Oh it's not casual. It's very serious.” ~ Tucker Carlson

“It's metaphysical.” ~ Aleksandr Dugin

Progressivism is the antithesis of traditional human values. The further one progresses on that path, the less human they become.

https://reesereport.com/#donate Mirrored - Greg Reese

