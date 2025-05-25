BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

French Open 2025 Day 1 Highlights | Rain Delays, Sabalenka Dominates, Nadal Tribute
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
8 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • 3 months ago

French Open 2025 Day 1 Highlights | Rain Delays, Sabalenka Dominates, Nadal Tribute

https://newsplusglobe.com/

Day 1 of the 2025 French Open at Roland Garros had it all!

🌧️ Rain delays disrupted outer courts, but top seeds powered through!

🔥 Aryna Sabalenka destroyed Rakhimova in just 60 minutes

🎾 Petra Kvitova is OUT in a shocking upset

🇨🇦 Victoria Mboko shines in her Grand Slam debut

🇫🇷 French wildcard Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard wows the home crowd

🎖️ Rafael Nadal to receive a tribute at his home court


Catch the full recap in just 55 seconds!

Subscribe to News Plus Globe for daily tennis coverage! 🎾📺


#FrenchOpen2025 #RolandGarros #TennisHighlights #Sabalenka #RafaelNadal #VictoriaMboko #ATP2025 #WTA2025 #NewsPlusGlobe

Keywords
novak djokovicjannik sinneraryna sabalenkatennis newsnews plus globefrench open 2025roland garrospetra kvitovavictoria mbokorafael nadal tributeiga swiatekcarlos alcarazday 1 highlightstennis updateatp roland garroswta french open
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy