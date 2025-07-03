What Does it Mean to be Human? Are we Aimlessly Risking it All? w/ James Corbett

See the peptide guide for the most effective weight loss and muscle preservation at https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/the-ultimate-peptide-guide-for-weight

Investigative journalist James Corbett joins the program to explore one of the most urgent and profound questions of our time: What does it mean to be human in the age of AI and transhumanism?

-

We examine historical turning points—like the invention of the Gutenberg press, which revolutionized access to knowledge but was fiercely suppressed by those in power. We also draw powerful parallels to today’s digital age, where the internet once promised liberation but is now increasingly policed and censored.

-

From the war on free expression to the rise of artificial intelligence and bio-digital convergence, we discuss the threats—and opportunities—that lie ahead. Can we maintain our sovereignty of thought, mind, and soul in an era of accelerating technological control?

- Purchase his book or follow James Corbett @ https://CorbettReport.com

*

