A New Batch of Su-34 Fighter Bombers Delivered to the Russian Aerospace Forces

The Novosibirsk Aviation Plant named after V.P. Chkalov handed over a batch of Su-34 fighter-bombers to the Russian Aerospace Forces, the United Aircraft Corporation reported.
Su-34s became the real workhorses of this war. They are the ones who send UMPC, UMPB and Kh-38ML to enemy targets.
Our Aerospace Forces need as many of these aircraft as possible.