BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

President of MAGA MALL Ronald Soloman: CCP has infiltrated deeply into our government, educational system and institutions
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
0 view • 03/10/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2aov0k1891

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/04/2023 President of MAGA MALL Ronald Soloman: CCP has infiltrated deeply into our government, educational system and institutions. CCP bribed our officials, donated tremendous amounts of money to educational system, institutions. US large corporations not only destroy opportunities for us at home, but also strengenth the CCP overseas. And the Biden administration is very soft on CCP. Tia added that the DOJ is also compromised by CCP. Every American should be aware that if things don’t change, America is not a free and safe country anymore.


【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/04/2023 MAGA MALL主席罗纳德·所罗门：中共已深深地渗透进了我们的政府、教育系统以及各个机构。中共贿赂我们的政府官员，向教育系统和各个机构输送了大量的资金。美国的大企业不仅摧毁了我们在国内的机会，还在海外壮大和增强中共的实力。而且拜登政府对中共太过软弱。Tia补充说美国司法部也已被中共渗透，每个美国人都应认识到，如果事情再不发生改变，美国已不再是一个安全和自由的国家。



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy