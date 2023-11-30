This morning in East Jerusalem - 2 Terrorists were Eliminated by Security Forces and 1 Armed Civilian - part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This morning in East Jerusalem, two armed gunmen opened fire at a bus stop. As a result of the terrorist attack, three people were killed and six more were injured, four of whom were in serious condition.
The terrorists were eliminated by security forces and one of the armed civilians. Among the dead are a young girl and an elderly man; the identity of the third victim is being established.