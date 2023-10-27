The End Times: Biblical Views

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Preterism & The “End Times Psyop” Theory
* The most talked about book of the Bible is the book of Revelation.
* Throughout church history, there have been four different viewpoints regarding its meaning: Idealist, Futurist, Historicist and Preterist.
* The Preterist view is that biblical prophecies were already fulfilled in 70 A.D. and we are living in the New Kingdom of Christ today.
* Preterists argue that the End Times prophecy is being used to incapacitate a would-be Christian opposition to the evil control system currently being built to enslave humanity.
* There are many belief systems, but where is the good in idly sitting by and watching as evil devours the world around us?
Reese Reports | 27 October 2023