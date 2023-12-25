Homeless Veterans & Their Dogs Are On The Streets This Season - This Man Is Going To Them

Padre Simon, the People's Padre, joins me in this episode, along with nurse and nutritionist Kate Shemirani as we talk to Simon about his Christmas weekend venture into the streets of San Francisco to minister to the homeless, among them are many US veterans and their dogs. We'll take a look at what real love is and real compassion for our fellow man and you can find out how you can help or do it in your own area.

Join us on Telegram! t.me/settingbrushfires Help support the channel: CashApp: $TheRealTimBrown ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TheRealTimBrown⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Activate Your Own Stem Cells & Reverse The Aging Process, Click Join and at least silver package to get wholesale pricing: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://lifewave.com/timbrown1