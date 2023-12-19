Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
INSIDE STORY | Why did the U.S. Capitol Police Open an Office in Florida?; Owen Shroyer Speaks Out after Being Released from Prison; Biden’s TSA - Sonya LaBosco; Has Poland Fallen? - Dominik
channel image
MyPodcastDropped2320
22 Subscribers
34 views
Published 2 months ago

The Breanna Morello Show - LIVE Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7pm ET.



Breanna Morello is a former Fox Corp, Newsmax, local news, MLB producer. She has also spent several years reporting on the issues that matter most. After Fox Corp threatened to put Breanna on unpaid leave for not getting the Covid jab, she left the corporate media world and made her way into independent journalism. Breanna's goal is simple. She aims to be a truth seeker and amplify her findings through her new podcast.



Breanna Morello

WEBSITE: www.breannamorello.com

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/BreannaMorello



WATCH BREANNA’S WEEKLY SEGMENT ON FLYOVER CONSERVATIVES: https://flyover.live/media/series/m56x6p6/through-a-producer-s-eyes-with-breanna-morello



Jason Nelson

Learn More About: https://flyovermeat.com

Use PROMO CODE to Save 15%: FLYOVER



Dominik Tarczyński

WEBSITE: https://twitter.com/D_Tarczynski



Sonya LaBosco

WEBSITE: https://twitter.com/LaboscoSonya

WEBSITE: https://airmarshalnc.com/



Owen Shroyer

WEBSITE: https://banned.video/channel/war-room-with-owen-shroyer

DONATE: https://www.givesendgo.com/defendowen?gad_source=1&gclid=CjwKCAiApuCrBhAuEiwA8VJ6JnGGA0_MRUt1E6kbbZEeYSjCN2yA4HuwnEIDrfRoPm1ig1yU8SPOAxoCbjsQAvD_BwE



SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO

► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://kirkelliottphd.com/breanna

► Patriot Mobile - https://www.patriotmobile.com/breanna/

► GiveADerm - promo code: BREANNA for 10% off - https://shop.giveaderm.com/?sca_ref=46152


Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: 6afac3352501dcad



Keywords
conservativesdavidflyoverflyover conservativeswhited

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket