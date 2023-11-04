[Apr 25, 2018] TFR - 121 - Revolutionary Radio with Milton Thomas Fleitas: Godtype Patterns

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this broadcast, I spoke with my guest Milton Thomas Fleitas about his “GodType” research. Milton has taken what many know as the science of the Myer’s – Brigg’s personality test and applied it to our understanding of and relationship with our Creator. He also believes he has found various “Bible codes” which can be solved using this analysis. To find your type, you can use the PDF I created back in 2003 and shared during the broadcast: http://www.babylonrisingbooks.com/PDFs/LoveTypes.pdf
website: www.godtype.com
http://vhc.ephraimawakening.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
https://testingtheglobe.com
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
