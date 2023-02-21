BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
J. Rankin: Peacemaker with heart – a viable path for everyone! | www.kla.tv/25193
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
As early as 1917, Jeannette Rankin was the first woman elected to the U.S. Congress to vote against U.S. entry into World War I, and in 1941 she voted against entry into World War II. In 1968 she demonstrated along with more than 5,000 women at the Capitol against the Vietnam War. Obviously unsuccessfully. And the "moral of the story": don't trust politics and the media. Or do you put your hand in the fire for the current war, covid and climate agitation without ifs and buts?

👉 https://kla.tv/25193


▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en

▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -
Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en

▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬


Jeannette Rankin

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jeannette_Rankin

https://fee.org/articles/woodrow-wilson-made-the-world-unsafe-for-democracy/

http://www.roosevelthouse.hunter.cuny.edu/seehowtheyran/portfolios/1940-fdrs-third-presidential-campaign-fdr-a-third-term/

https://constitutioncenter.org/blog/on-this-day-jeanette-rankins-history-making-moment


Incident Tonkin

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tonkin-Zwischenfall

crimeusaworld warpeacemakerpeace movement
