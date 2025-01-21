Olivet Discourse Bible Study 12: The Second Seal of Revelation

- What will happen when the second seal is opened?

- Zechariah compared to the 4 horses of Revelation.

- Comparing scripture to scripture.

- Smoke and fire!





Coming soon: CAREFUL study of Matthew 10:23 and, God-willing, I’ll be sharing what I’m uncovering regarding Apollyon/ Apollo- as I recently have been shocked at what I’m finding! Thus far I’m up to 12 items of evidence that Apollo/ Apollyon (same entity) is the first seal rider.





Yeah. My jaw keeps dropping.





Not your thing? No worries, we’ll see ya next time!





Tartaria (old): https://non-toxic-home.org/f/lucifer-luciferia-and-tartaria





1000-year Reign (also old- I have hundreds of additional verses now as proof- if not more): https://odysee.com/@nontoxichome:1/has-the-1000-year-reign-already-happened:c





Christmas Trees (again, old- just an overview): https://non-toxic-home.org/f/christmas-trees-in-the-bible





My Study Tools and How I Study: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/the-best-bible-study-tools-for-the-original-meaning





Olivet Discourse Playlist: https://odysee.com/$/playlist/9e92a6943b07a77227c1af0ccbd7d8bcc3ea0e7f





OR on Rumble! https://rumble.com/playlists/WAw-UhUSj8k





Search and browse ALL of our videos here: https://odysee.com/@nontoxichome:1





How You Can Support Our Work: https://non-toxic-home.org/support-us





Connect with each other (unmonitored groups):





Non-Toxic Home: https://mewe.com/group/5d0820b70dfa5252e664ce69





EI, MCS, MCAS, etc.: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b15e1edb47a7b5f4c0bdc





Latex allergy/ Food allergy: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b16dcdb68d84bc8223629





Connect with US via our newsletter and website!





Products we recommend: https://non-toxic-home.org/shop





This video is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, prevent, mitigate, or otherwise address any symptom or diagnosis. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Always consult your physician about everything, every time, everywhere. Consider this video satire if you will.





Full disclaimer and terms of service: https://non-toxic-home.org/tos%2F-disclaimer







