mRNA SCIENCE EXPOSED with Dr. Robert Malone

https://danhappel.com/dr-robert-malone-mrna-science-exposed/

Dr. Robert Malone was considered the foremost expert in the arena of mRNA research, having developed the protocols and authored many peer reviewed papers on mRNA research as a true pioneer in the field. His accolades in the area of mRNA research were well deserved and he was highly respected amongst his peers.

His track record was flawless..............at least until he began to question the advisability of injecting experimental substances into the human body in lieu of proven drugs like Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine. This "heresy" against the "Medical Establishment" would take him from the top to the bottom of his chosen profession in a matter of months, and it keep him there to this day despite a 4 year unbroken record of obfuscation and subterfuge by Big Pharma and political/ medical establishment lackeys trying to cover their own slimey tracks.