X22 REPORT Ep. 3093b - Pandora's Box Has Been Open, Direction Set, The Storm Has Arrived

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3093b - June 13, 2023
Pandora's Box Has Been Open, Direction Set, The Storm Has Arrived
The [DS] made their move, they arrested Trump and now pandora's box is now open and Trump and the patriots can now do everything they did to him to them. The direction has been set, the storm has arrived. The final battle is now in the works and the WWIII is the finale.
