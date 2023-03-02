BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

READING THE SCRIPTURE PSALM 113
CONNECTING TO CHRIST
CONNECTING TO CHRIST
12 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
0 view • 03/02/2023

1 Praise the LORD! Praise, O servants of the LORD, Praise the name of the LORD!

2 Blessed be the name of the LORD From this time forth and forevermore!

3 From the rising of the sun to its going down The LORD'S name is to be praised.

4 The LORD is high above all nations, His glory above the heavens.

5 Who is like the LORD our God, Who dwells on high,

6 Who humbles Himself to behold The things that are in the heavens and in the earth?

7 He raises the poor out of the dust, And lifts the needy out of the ash heap,

8 That He may seat him with princes-- With the princes of His people.

9 He grants the barren woman a home, Like a joyful mother of children. Praise the LORD!

(Ps. 113:1-9 NKJ)

Keywords
biblechristianscripture reading
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy