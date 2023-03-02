READING THE SCRIPTURE PSALM 113

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1 Praise the LORD! Praise, O servants of the LORD, Praise the name of the LORD!
2 Blessed be the name of the LORD From this time forth and forevermore!
3 From the rising of the sun to its going down The LORD'S name is to be praised.
4 The LORD is high above all nations, His glory above the heavens.
5 Who is like the LORD our God, Who dwells on high,
6 Who humbles Himself to behold The things that are in the heavens and in the earth?
7 He raises the poor out of the dust, And lifts the needy out of the ash heap,
8 That He may seat him with princes-- With the princes of His people.
9 He grants the barren woman a home, Like a joyful mother of children. Praise the LORD!
(Ps. 113:1-9 NKJ)