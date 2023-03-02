READING THE SCRIPTURE PSALM 113

1 Praise the LORD! Praise, O servants of the LORD, Praise the name of the LORD!

2 Blessed be the name of the LORD From this time forth and forevermore!

3 From the rising of the sun to its going down The LORD'S name is to be praised.

4 The LORD is high above all nations, His glory above the heavens.

5 Who is like the LORD our God, Who dwells on high,

6 Who humbles Himself to behold The things that are in the heavens and in the earth?

7 He raises the poor out of the dust, And lifts the needy out of the ash heap,

8 That He may seat him with princes-- With the princes of His people.

9 He grants the barren woman a home, Like a joyful mother of children. Praise the LORD!

(Ps. 113:1-9 NKJ)