A Sever-V Brigade operator spotted a Ukrainian “Baba Yaga” hexacopter over Russian positions and destroyed it mid-air with a precision drop.

Vid: @Sever_Z

🔥Major fires reported in Odessa after last night's strikes

Russia hopes Western countries will refrain from staging color revolutions in Serbia, Sergey Lavrov stated.

Iran has received messages through intermediaries assuring that the United States is not seeking regime change in the Islamic Republic, nor is it planning any actions against Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. This was stated by Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Majid Takht-Ravanchi.

According to Takht-Ravanchi, Washington has also communicated its interest in resuming negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program.

“They’ve told us they want talks,” he said in an interview with the BBC. “No date has been set yet — nothing has been agreed on regarding timing or format.”