"MOM I'M COMING BACK" - Documentary on the Criminal Railway Tragedy in Tempi, Greece [with EN Subs]

📍 On 28 February 2023, a head-on collision occurred between two trains south of the Tempe Valley in Greece, about halfway between the Greek villages of Tempi and Evangelismos in the Thessaly region.

🔺 Anthi Voulgari, after months of research, takes a journey to the cities where the passengers of the fatal train lived, records the testimonies of the survivors as well as the accounts of the victims' families, and follows the progress of the investigations for justice. A day of remembrance for Tempe. One year after the deadly railway tragedy that marked our country. Mourning and sorrow. Unanswered "why?"





👉 Collection of signatures





One year after the accident, the Association of Relatives of the Victims of the 2023 Tempi railway disaster collected signatures through the online platform change.org, with the aim of abolishing immunity for ministers and commencing an inquiry concerning the involvement of ministers responsible for train safety, after a related revision of the Greek Constitution. Online signatures exceeded 1.3 million.





