UFO MESSIAH: THE ARRIVAL of UFO Commander Ashtar-Sheran, The Antichrist!
tlcsbsllc1
3 followers
105 views • 8 months ago

My name is Terry L. Cook, a Christian-conservative writer since 1993. My first book, The Mark of the New World Order, was published in 1994. After 36 years of research on End-Times Bible Prophecies, I'm certain I have discovered WHO the spirit of the Antichrist is and I have identified him in my new book, UFO MESSIAH. So please watch my 4-minute info video attached here then get a copy of my new $12 book at Amazon, UFO MESSIAH.

Our real Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, will be returning in a few short years. However, the Antichrist precedes him by 7 years, ending in the War of Armageddon. Accordingly the Antichrist, UFO Commander Ashtar-Sheran is about to arrive on Earth to lead the GLOBAL COMMUNIST ONE-WORLD GOVERNMENT CALLED The New World Order. So get my new book today UFO-MESSIAH, and be among just a few folks on Earth who realizes who the Antichrist is! You may click here now to get it at Amazon: 

https://amzn.to/3yYQNm1

Terry L Cook, West Coast USA

Keywords
tribulationmark of the beastrevelationantichrist666ashtarthe great duke of hellufo messiahashtar sheranduke of hellashtarothbeastman apocalypsesherannew age space aliens
