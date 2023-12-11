BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Recognizing Demonic Influence and Deliverance From Spiritual Oppression - Rick Baptiste
Counter Culture Mom
15 views • 12/11/2023


“You can’t give what you don’t have,” says Pastor Rick Baptiste, the founder of Holyhua Eagle Ministries in the beautiful state of Hawaii. Rick discusses his experience of being delivered from spiritual oppression, and how his work in ministry as an apostolic minister has allowed him to witness the incredible deliverance of many suffering people amidst his own healing! Demonic influence, he says, can be defined as harmful thoughts and patterns that you continue to believe. It can also be an arrogant attitude or messages from the outside world that leave an unwanted impression on the Christian heart. He gives the “secret sauce” of how Christians can truly embrace the life the Lord has for them: focusing on the truth in Scripture!



TAKEAWAYS


Show the love of Christ in every area of your life and dive deep into a relationship with Him


Ginosko is the Greek word for coming to know something or someone


Jesus is the giver of the true Aloha spirit - love!


Anoint yourself and others in truth to combat demonic oppression and be freed from any strongholds



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Sold Their Souls for Rock and Roll: https://bit.ly/3rCLUb4


🔗 CONNECT WITH RICK BAPTISTE

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rick.baptiste.3

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rick.baptiste.3/

X: https://twitter.com/KingLivesInMe

YouTube: https://bit.ly/476kNYV

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/rickbaptiste3/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

TruPlay: https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom

Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook

Capstone Legacy: https://capstonelegacy.org/

LifeVac: (get 10% off with code TINA): https://lifevac.net/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
satanchristianityreligiondemonshawaiideliveranceoppressionluciferapostolicdemonic influencetina griffincounter culture mom showholyhua eagle ministriesrick baptiste
