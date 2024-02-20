Interesting Words from Bill Gates

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
To discuss this further, find the full list of works cited or find additional information, come talk about it on my debate board. Click on the Flat Earth Biology section.
https://miro.com/welcome/VGpVS1gxbTN1dUNxUTFJWDBsV0dWakVRYVp5RGN4OEhxRVdiR2JFcEpkM2U0ZlFIYUwzek1sUk5adjVEa2Fob3wzMDc0NDU3MzQ2NTcxNTAyMzMwfDE=?share_link_id=620353420522