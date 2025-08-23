Trump Needs a come to Jesus moment/FBI needs to be cleaned out

Trump Makes Shocking Afterlife Statement On FOX, Fears He Won’t Make It Into Heaven & Is Doing A Bad Job!

Alex Jones Issues Emergency Health Message To Trump— TAKE CARE OF YOURSELF BEFORE IT'S TOO LATE!!!

The Trump Admin. Just Appointed The Anti-Globalist Junkyard Dog- Missouri AG Andrew Bailey- To Be Co-Deputy FBI Director, And Have Given Him The Job To Spearhead The Prosecution & Takedown Of The Deep State!