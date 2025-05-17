Refugee Equity Begins: Welcoming White South Africans to Achieve Equality and Restore Balance

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In 2025, 50 white South African refugees arrived in America, fleeing racial oppression. Their resettlement marks a bold shift in U.S. policy, prioritizing cultural alignment and equity. As South Africa crumbles, these skilled Afrikaners offer hope, exposing a flawed system that endangers the nation’s heritage and demands urgent reform.
