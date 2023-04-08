How to Convert PNG Files to SVG File Format for FREE!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Converting PNG files to SVG file format can be a royal pain in the butt! In this video, I show you how you can use some free software tools so you can easily convert these files yourself without having to pay a designer or outsourcer to do it for you. Though, there are a few things to note before selling these files to customers. Be sure to follow my training to be sure you are selling your design files correctly to your customers.
Here are the links that I mentioned in this video training:
- Adobe Express: https://express.adobe.com
- Adobe Illustrator: https://www.adobe.com/products/illustrator.html
