We just need to stay away from the poisons and humble ourselves!

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Let's do it now. So now we've got Dr Judy's Onco Gen X! Oh yeah, for all things disease X. We got you! And the genesis of disease X, it doesn't matter which satanic cult it came from, whether it's your Pharma reps or your big Ag or your nicotine corruption, not nicotine, tobacco, cigarette smoking causes cancer, the asbestos in those filters, the deadly poisons in those masks! Oh yeah, they drove the cancer.

Nobody should ever, ever, ever, ever do this again. They know what they did. There's no such thing as turbo cancer. Took them 45 years to try and develop it and convince you. All we needed was Trump and Kennedy. I had a lot of prayer, Jesus to show up. We needed to repent. I honestly want to say Second Chronicles 714! That's how I autograph Mikki Willis's book, Plandemic, because WE, the people, all men and women on this planet, needed to humble ourselves and admit we took God out of our lives. There's only one God, and it's not you. You bowed and not others. No, you're not your own God. No, it's not your truth or my truth. You know, it's the truth, and that's only Jesus Christ. So it took quite a lot, and literally, I couldn't stop crying last Thursday night because I never thought of the mercy of God, just that. I never thought we'd see the day when we could talk like this. So of course, I, a little bit of tsunami Judy here, because I didn't think I'd ever get to say it. So now I can't stop saying it.

Judy MIkovits, PhD - 02/21/2025

