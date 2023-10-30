BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NIGHT SHADOWS 10292023 -- Other Nations Joining the War? Is there an Arrival Ahead?
NIGHT SHADOWS
NIGHT SHADOWS
228 views • 10/30/2023

This is a short update as things are moving very rapidly in the Middle East as reports that Turkey has entered the war and other nations will soon join in. Iran continues its aid, and now Europe is getting involved (NATO) and this can only lead to a world war and a nuclear confrontation as outlined by Albert Pike. Then we have our borders still being invaded and terrorist cells being set up all over the United States while cries to disarm Americans are on the rise. Solar activity remains high and unvetted reports of a huge "mother ship" has been sighted headed toward Earth. Indeed, are we soon going to see the "arrival"? Things are strange and getting stranger all the time...

Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:

Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member at $9.95 per month: http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/56049f9a-993c-45ab-8d26-6e16c0a8a241

Get FREQUENCY ebooks, 2 monthly 40-page PDF magazines, daily news and MUCH MORE!!

Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI  54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317

BRIGHTEON:  https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runtysrant

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940

The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv

THE LOCKSMITH by Stewart Best just $24.95: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=X49LZKR8K6LAE

FREE!!  DARKLIGHT : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view

Substack:  https://stewartcbest.substack.com      https://larrywtaylor.substack.com/

wararrivalstewartbestnightshadowslarrywtaylor
