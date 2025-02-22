Kash Confirmed Panic Ensues

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kash Patel, the fearless warrior of truth, has confirmed the imminent release of the Epstein list, sending shockwaves through the swamp as panic grips the elitist ranks. None more so than the perpetually squirming Adam Schiff, whose bug-eyed terror is practically audible over the airwaves. The curtain’s being ripped back, exposing the slimy underbelly of corruption where Schiff and his ilk have long danced with the devil. Schiff is scrambling desperately, his pencil-necked frame sweating bullets as the ghosts of Epstein’s black book close in. Tick-tock, the clock’s running out, and the people demand answers. This is the chaos the globalists feared, and it’s glorious.