They're All Homeless, Helpless AND at The Mercy of a Collapsing System! We're Next!

Live your Best Life now! We believe in living the lifestyle you desire to live EARLY rather than delaying your life plans until your later retirement years. People often tell us they really like our perspective on retirement, current events and other newsy bits. We hope you do too. Be safe-take care!

Our Blog: Welcome to Gringo Good Samaritans, integrated with our 8 years of living in Cuenca Ecuador and traveling the world. We create informative videos and articles helping people come to awareness of what's happening in our world so they can enjoy their retire early lifestyle with their families, healthy, happy and free! Because ultimately, YOU are in control, of your destiny!

http://www.gringogoodsamaritans.com/ Join Our Free retire earlier retire better Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/791893957843581/

Do You Love an Alcoholic? Allow us to offer encouragement. We've been there and done that and now we share with you the positive results of an addiction healed and a marriage saved! The Alcoholism Trap - https://goo.gl/35S45w



Detach from an Alcoholic Spouse - https://goo.gl/mvjHn9