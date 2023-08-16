Parasitic Human Behavior

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Show 62: Parasitic describes many issues from insects, and humans to even electronics containing things not wanted. The demonic world is a form of parasitic or parasite that infects mankind with wars and illnesses. Tonight some views from GOE on the subject and even a personal experience.
For more information, please visit our main website at http://scotthenslernetwork.org. You can also listen to the audio version of our show at https://mixlr.com/grumpy-old-exorcist/showreel.
Photo Gallery link: https://scotthenslernetwork.org/photo-gallery/