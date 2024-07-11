BIRDS EYE VIEW

11/7/24 RAF HERCULES ONE OF AT LEAST 20 GROUND LEVEL BUZZ OVERS MY HOME UNSAFE FLY REPORT CAA 34725

THUMBNAIL: CAMERA LENS FOCUSED AT CORRECT DISTANCE MARKED ON LENS BARREL BETWEEN 7.8M AND 10M LENGTH ABOVE

As I write this civilised men are flying overhead trying to kill me 1984.

11/7/24 POLICE G-EMID GROUND LEVEL UNSAFE FLY REPORTS TO CAA 34720,23, MISCONDUCT REFS VANESSA JARDINE: 3131345, 9134844, RAF HERCULES MULTIPLE GROUND LEVEL BUZZ OVERS UNSAFE FLY REPORTED

Police Commanders, Military, Politicians, Public Servants, media, religions, corporations and banks worldwide unfortunately currently support the nefarious corporate banking authoritarian 5g'SMART'/DIGITAL, geo engineering/chemtrail slow kill, track and trace surveillance agendas.

Ten Police units have been involved in my air harassment G-NEAU, G-TVHB, G-POLA, G-POLB, G-CPAS, G-POLX, G-POLV, G-POLZ, G-EMID, AND G-POLS

18/7/23 20:55, 21:02 HRS LETTER HANDED IN FORTH BANKS POLICE STATION TO FRONT OFFICE ADMIN 5831, TO CHIEF CONSTABLE VANESSA JARDINE 7288 NORTHUMBRIA POLICE. ⁣REF: 14-06-23 Harvey

⁣Dear Northumbria Police,

Please include at least the following information: - for the identification number to uniquely identify the deployment or incident etc - - Time why the helicopter was deployed on the Why the helicopter was deployed (e.g., Report of suspicious activity, missing person, traffic accident etc) Borough the helicopter was deployed to The result (e.g., person located, evidence gathered etc

Yours,

Damian.

⁣US weapons system SATAN: Stands for silent assassination through adaptive networks. Project soul catcher.

⁣5G stalking. United States Patent Application: 20070139247 12, wherein the mobile vehicle is an aircraft