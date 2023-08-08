BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

2024 Kelsey McNair Athletic Pitcher, SS and Third Base
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
39 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
33 views • 08/08/2023

Presented on US Sports Net by CoachTube Softball:

Featured Course:
Cat Osterman - US Olympian - Pitching & Pitch Calling Tips
https://bit.ly/CatOsterman0823

Welcome Athletes and Warriors! On today's show we go to the west coast to showcase the talents of a top notch pitcher, shortstop, and outstanding hitter.

Stick around as in our coach's corner we bring you some great pitching tips sure to leave your opponents' batters baffled at the plate. Enjoy!

Video Credits:
2024 Kelsey McNair Athletic Pitcher, SS and Third Base Softball Skills Video - Ca Grapettes
fastpitchmedia
@fastpitchmedia
https://www.youtube.com/@fastpitchmedia

Cat Osterman Olympic Gold Medalist on Pitching Wrist Snap
STACK
@STACK
https://www.youtube.com/@STACK
Get the full pitching course - https://bit.ly/CatOsterman0823

The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun
US Sports Net
http://www.USSportsRadio.net

Keywords
sssoftballsoftball playersoftball coachpitcherussportsnetwork3bussportsradio
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy