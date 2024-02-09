REPORT! Zelensky set to flee Ukraine to live in Dubai after Nuland visit _ Redacted News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored content
A new report says Ukrainian President Zelensky has purchased a $17 million dollar apartment in Dubai where he'll live after leaving Ukraine. Viktor Medvedchuk published an article claiming Ukraine's corrupt leader is killing an entire generation of Ukrainians in order to support his corrupt regime.