Culture War | Mutilating Bodies for Profit | Guest: Dr. Bryan Ardis | Can Infections Cause Cancer? | Exposing the Healthcare Complex

Today we welcome Dr. Bryan Ardis to the show. Dr. Ardis shares some mind blowing information about the true source of acne and it is the source of many cancers as well. He also shares shocking information about the damaging effects of full hysterectomies and removing ovaries, educating us to understand the system of healthcare and how to navigate through it in a healthy manner.





Affiliates:

://www.twc.health/discount/MISSION?ref=MISSION - Use promo code mission for 10% off your order.

https://griddownchowdown.com/- Use this link for 5% off your order.

www.bh-pm.com - Tell them Moms on a Mission sent you.

www.mypillow.com - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.

www.meehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.

www.bravetv.store/mission - Use promo code mission for $20 off your first order.

https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=mission - Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.

http://sherwood.tv/mission- Use promo code mission for 10% off your order.

https://www.cookieculture.com/?ref=tSJ2LX1Up8GhUZ- Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.





Links:

https://thedrardisshow.com/





https://healingfortheages.com/





https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1326236/





www.momsonamission.net





Social Media:

https://instagram.com/momsonamission918?igshid=MTk0NTkyODZkYg==





https://www.facebook.com/Momsonamission.net?mibextid=LQQJ4d



